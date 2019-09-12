Robber hits L.E.S. bodega for $300

BY GABE HERMAN | A Lower East Side bodega was robbed on Wed., Sept. 4, police said.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. inside Star Convenience Store, at 86 Stanton St., between Allen and Orchard Sts.

A 26-year-old man was working behind the store’s counter, when a man approached him, demanded money and slapped him on his chest. The man said that he had a gun. He then took $300 cash from the register, along with lottery tickets from behind the counter.

The robber then fled west on Stanton St. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is wanted for the robbery. Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.