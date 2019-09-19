Punk in Dunkin’ punchin’, doughnut-stealin’ attack

BY GABE HERMAN | An East Village Dunkin’ Donuts was robbed last week at E. 14 St. and Avenue B, across from Stuyvesant Town, police said.

The incident occurred Thurs., Sept. 12, at 542 E. 14th St., between Avenues A and B when, just after 9:30 a.m., a man jumped over the counter and tried to open the cash register. When the guy couldn’t open the register, he then crammed about five or six doughnuts in a paper bag.

As the robber tried to leave, he was confronted by a 38-year-old male employee. The doughnut thief punched him repeatedly in the face, then walked out.

The man fled west along E. 14th St. The victim had minor injuries and was treated at the scene by E.M.S.

Police released surveillance images of the robber, described as black, 18 to 20 years old and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweater with “JORDAN” on its back, blue sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter at @NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.