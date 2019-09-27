Port Authority unanimously approves plan to raise prices on AirTrain as well as Hudson River crossings

BY BILL PARRY | Travelers using the AirTrain at JFK or Newark-Liberty Airports will have to shell out more cash as the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced prices would increase from $5 a trip to $7.75 beginning Nov. 1.
The agency’s Board of Directors voted to approve its first “inflation-based” hikes to tolls, fares and fees since 2015.
“We go to every possible extreme to avoid fare and toll increases,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. “But we must on the other had support investment in our aging legacy facilities.”
The AirTrain fare has not changed since 2003 at JFK and 2005 at Newark-Liberty. The Port Authority said frequent travelers, including airport workers, will still be able to purchase multiple trips and the current discount rate of $25 for 10 trips.
The Board also approved toll hikes on all Hudson River bridge and tunnel crossings (the Holland and Lincoln Tunnels, the Bayonne, George Washington and Goethals Bridges, and the Outerbridge Crossing) beginning next year, and there will also be a new $1.50 pickup and drop-off charge for e-hail and taxi trips at JFK, Newark-Liberty and LaGuardia Airports.
The hikes are expected to raise more than $25 million a year, which is necessary to upgrade facilities and infrastructure. Officials say a robust engagement process that included seven public hearings and a nine-week online comment period helped the board fashion the proposals.
“We continue to see unprecedented levels of passenger and cargo growth at all of our facilities, which makes it imperative that we continue to make record infrastructure investments to keep pace with this growth,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said. “While its never easy to ask the public to pay more to use our facilities, the 1,300 comments we received led to important changes to the proposal. The Board will continue to listen to the public as we implement these changes that help the Port Authority to enhance mobility and accommodate regional growth and economic activity.”
The board also revised its capital spending plan for 2017 to 2026, which goes from $32.2 billion to $37 billion, with $390 million in new funding for Governor Andrew Cuomo’s LaGuardia AirTrain proposal. That project that would connect the Willets Point rail and subway hub to LaGuardia is now expected to cost more than $2 billion, four times higher than it was originally expected to cost in the 2014 proposal.
One Metrotech Center North | 10th Floor | Brooklyn, NY 11201
© TheVillager.com (Copyright 2019). Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to TheVillager.com with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.
The announcement by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for increasing tolls on bridges, tunnels, Port Authority Trans-Hudson (PATH) and Air Train fares may be just the start for a series of fare increases over coming years. Justification for this latest round is based upon raising $4.8 billion in new revenues. This is to increase the 2017 – 2026 Capital Program from $32.2 to $37 billion to support several ongoing and new capital projects.
Remember the new Port Authority PATH World Trade Center Station? It had an original start date at 2003 with a completion date of 2009 at a cost of $2 billion. The Port Authority subsequently signed a construction agreement with the FTA. This made up to $2.2 billion in federal funding available for the World Trade Center’s permanent new PATH Terminal. The grant agreement between the Port Authority and FTA was awarded in December 2003. It included a commitment to start construction in 2006 with completion by June, 2011.
Most construction was completed in 2016, five years beyond the original promised scheduled date. At $4 billion, the cost was double the original $2 billion.
Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2014 estimated the cost would be $450 million for building the LaGuardia Air Train with a completion date of 2019. I predicted that both his cost and promised completion date were unrealistic. Both have proven to be true. The original Port Authority 2017 – 2026 capital budget plan lists this project at $1 billion. It was subsequently revised to $1.5 billion several years ago and today it stands at $2 billion. Costs will be further refined as the project progresses through the environmental review process, preliminary and final design, award of construction contracts followed by change orders to the base contracts during construction, due to last minute changes in scope or unforeseen site conditions. The anticipated final potential cost for the Air Train could end up several hundred million to a billion or higher. Four years have passed with little progress to date. There are no completed environmental documents or any preliminary design and engineering efforts necessary to validate construction costs.
News that the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey has yet another plan for rebuilding the existing 42nd Street Bus Terminal is disappointing. The Port Authority 2017 – 2026 ten year $32 billion Capital Plan provided only $3.5 billion toward construction of this new facility. How many more years will it take to complete the environmental review process, preliminary along with final design and engineering along with identifying and securing funding for construction?
It is wishful thinking that the Port Authority can count on $6.5 billion in future Federal Transit Administration funding to make up the difference. Don’t be surprised in waiting until the next Port Authority ten year 2027 – 2036 Capital Plan before a complete $10 billion funding package is in place. No one can predict how many more billions it might take to complete.
There is only $70 million for advancing an environmental study along with preliminary design and engineering for the Cross Harbor Freight Tunnel within the Port Authority 2017 – 2026 Capital Plan. This leaves a $9.930 billion shortfall to complete this project. This project has been championed by some for thirty years. After all that time, it has yet to progress beyond the federal National Environmental Protect Act review process. No one can predict how many more billions it might take to complete.
Three years ago, the estimated cost for Gateway Tunnel grew by $3.9 billion from $20 billion to $23.9 billion, Two years ago, the new cost estimate increased another $5.2 billion from $23.9 billion to $29.1 billion. This most recent increase is based on the estimated cost for both the new tunnel and rehabilitated old tunnel portions of the overall project which has grown from $8.7 billion to $12.9 billion.
Since 2001, the total direct cost for MTA LIRR East Side Access to Grand Central Terminal has grown from $3.5 billion to $4.3 billion in 2003, $6.3 billion in 2006, $8.4 billion in 2012, $10.2 billion in 2014 and today $11.2 billion (plus $600 million more in financing costs). I predict $12 to $13 billion in direct costs when completed. This does not include $4 billion more for indirect costs known as “readiness projects” carried off line from the official project budget. This includes $2.6 billion Main Line Third Track, $450 million Jamaica Capacity, $387 million Ronkonkoma Double Track, $120 million Ronkonkoma Yard Expansion, $44 million Great Neck Pocket Track, just to name a few support direct implementation of East Side Access. Based upon past history, the final cost will go up again over time by a $1 billion or more. The promised opening service date has slipped on numerous occasions from 2009 to December 2022. Don’t be surprised if this ends up in 2023 or later.
How many Port Authority projects will suffer the same cost increases and many years or decades of delay like MTA LIRR East Side Access? Anyone want to guess what PA tolls will be to pay for all of the above?. Who will still be alive to actually see completion for some of these projects? Time will tell. Perhaps Governor Cuomo should worry more about reorganizing the Port Authority rather than MTA.
(Larry Penner is a transportation historian, writer and advocate who previously worked 31 years for the United States Department of Transportation Federal Transit Administration Region 2 New York Office. This included the development, review, approval and oversight for billions in capital projects and programs for the MTA, NYC Transit, Long Island Rail Road, Metro North Rail Road, MTA Bus, NYC Department of Transportation, New Jersey Transit along with 30 other transit agencies in NY & NJ). .