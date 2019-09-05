Police seek Union Square subway groper

BY GABE HERMAN | Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted in connection with a groping incident in the Union Square subway station earlier this summer, police said.

The incident occurred on Wed., July 31, around 4:40 p.m. A 25-year-old woman was exiting the station up a staircase at 14th St., when she was approached from behind by a man. The stranger grabbed her buttocks, then fled on foot out of the station.

Police released surveillance-camera images of the alleged groper taken in the Union Square station shortly after the incident.

