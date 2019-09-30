Police investigating two bank robberies within one hour across the Upper East Side

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Officers are currently investigating two Upper East Side bank robberies that took place on Monday.

At 11:28 a.m. on Sept. 30, police said, a man entered the Bank of America located at 1066 Lexington Ave. and passed a note to bank tell demanding money.

According to law enforcement sources, the teller complied with the thief’s request and handed over an undetermined amount of cash. The crook then exited the branch and was last seen heading southbound along Third Avenue, law enforcement sources said.

Officers from the 19th Precinct responded to the incident.

Police described the robber as a roughly 40-year-old man wearing a black hat, dark jeans and a gray jacket.

Shortly after, at around 12:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, a second bank was robbed in a similar style.

According to the Citizen app, the robbery occurred at the TD Bank located at 1230 3rd Ave.

Law enforcement sources said a thief also passed a note to the teller at a TD Bank demanding money. The teller at TD Bank passed the perp $600 before they fled in an unknown direction.

Police could not confirm, at this point, if the two heists are connected. The investigations are ongoing.