Police Blotter (Villager, Chelsea Now, Downtown Express), Week of Sept. 19, 2019

Fifth Precinct

Restaurant takeout

There was a theft in Shoo Shoo, a Mediterranean restaurant at Broome and Mott Sts., earlier this month, police said. On Tues., Sept. 3, around 7:40 p.m., two females and a male, all described as about 18 to 21 years old, took a 33-year-old woman’s unattended purse from inside the eatery. The group then fled to parts unknown. Police released a surveillance image of the three individuals, who are wanted for grand larceny.

Sixth Precinct

‘Cad-did-it Camera’

Last Tuesday, a man pushed a 24-year-old male victim’s arm in front of 160 Leroy St., between Washington and West Sts., causing the victim to drop his camera, according to a police report. A police officer observed the incident on Tues., Sept. 10, around 2:30 a.m. The camera broke, and the victim said it cost $3,500. Charles Pacheco, 50, was arrested for criminal mischief, a felony.

Drilled lock

Offices were burglarized near 121 W. 10th St., between Greenwich and Sixth Aves., early on Sat., Sept. 14, according to police. A witness said that, at 5 a.m., a man drilled a lock at the location and removed a steel bar to forcibly enter. A responding officer observed the man inside the location, and he told the cop that he broke the lock to gain entry. The man was searched and a quantity of marijuana was reportedly in his backpack. Julio Espinosa, 42, was arrested for felony burglary.

Pain in the glass

There was an assault in the Hangar bar, at 115 Christopher St., between Hudson and Bleecker Sts., early last Saturday, police said. A 37-year-old man said that on Sept. 14, at 12:35 a.m., he was sitting at the bar when another man approached and they got into an argument. The other guy threw a glass at the victim, cutting the right side of his face. The wounded bargoer was treated at the scene by E.M.S. medics. Washington Garay, 56, was arrested for felony assault.

Seventh Precinct

Busy muggers

Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two perps wanted in a string of seven muggings, mostly in the Lower East Side’s Seventh Precinct. In some of the robberies, the duo were apparently joined by two others.

In the first incident, police said that on Sat., Aug. 24, around 3 a.m., a 27-year-old man was walking in the area of Ludlow and Orchard Sts., when he was approached by four males who began to punch him about his head and body, causing him to lose consciousness. When he came to, his wallet and jewelry — worth around $3,000, in total — were missing. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The second incident occurred the next day around 2:55 a.m. as a 28-year-old man was walking in front of 101 Stanton St., when he was approached by two males who began to strike him about his head and body, causing pain and bruising. They took the victim’s wallet and fled on foot. The value of the lost property was about $200. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

In a third incident, this time in the East Village’s Ninth Precinct, on Thurs., Aug. 29, around 11:45 p.m., a 25-year-old was walking in the vicinity of E. Third St. and First Ave., when he was approached by four males who began to batter him about head and body causing pain and bruising. They grabbed the victim’s wallet and jewelry — worth a total of about $2,400 — and fled. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

In other muggings connected to this group, two of them ripped off a 26-year-old man at 19 Pitt St. on Fri., Sept. 6, at 1:45 a.m., taking his wallet. The next day, the pair reportedly approached a 31-year-old near 196 Orchard St. around 1 a.m. and used their usual M.O. of pummeling him in the head and body before making off with his wallet, whose contents were valued at around $200. E.M.S. transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Not taking the weekend off, the two muggers next approached a 23-year-old man near 119 Ludlow St. on Sat., Sept. 7, around 2:30 a.m., taking his knapsack, wallet and cell phone before fleeing. The total value of the man’s lost property was $1,800. The victim was uninjured.

In the final installment of the spree, the two targeted another 23-year-old at the same time and location as above, and removed his cash, wallet and cell phone, worth a total of $1,200. The victim was uninjured.

The two individuals are described as male blacks, 20 to 30 years old, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Midtown South

Subway sex abuse

There was a sex-abuse incident in the Times Square subway station on Thurs., Sept. 5, police said. Around 4:50 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was asleep inside the station, when a man approached her and, according to the police report, “sexually abused her,” waking her up. The man then fled in an unknown direction.

10th Precinct

Alcohol haul

A Chelsea liquor store was robbed on Thurs., Sept. 12, according to police. A staff member at Amster Wine, at 475 Ninth Ave., at W. 37th St., said that at 10:30 p.m., two people came in and grabbed several bottles of pricey alcohol, putting the two employees in fear for their safety. There were no weapons reported. Video footage was available. The thieves haul included a $60 bottle of Hennessy, a $90 bottle of Grey Goose, a $60 Artemis wine and a $20 Lopez de Haro wine.

Family unfriendly

There was a public lewdness incident in front of 414 W. 42nd St., between Ninth and Dyer Aves., on Fri., Sept. 13, according to a police report. At 6:45 p.m., a husband, wife and their 8-year-old daughter were in a car, when a man reportedly exposed his penis to the child. He then started to urinate on the car in front of all three of them. Jarrett Jefferson, 30, was arrested that day for public lewdness, a misdemeanor.

Lewd view

A man exposed himself to a woman at 99 Tenth Ave., at W. 17th St., on Sat., Sept. 14, police said. A 26-year-old woman told police she was walking along Tenth Ave. around 12:45 a.m., when a guy displayed his penis to her. She said the man also stroked his member. Jerise Bagley, 46, was arrested that day for public lewdness.

Gabriel Herman

and Lincoln Anderson