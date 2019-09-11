Police Blotter (The Villager, Chelsea Now), Week of Sept. 12, 2019

5th Precinct

Subway group attack

A man was victimized in a group attack on the subway on Sept. 7, according to police. At 3:40 a.m., a 38-year-old man was on an Uptown D train, when five people approached and demanded his money. The victim refused, and two of the men then started to punch him. When the victim resisted, a third man asked one of the women in the group to give him his knife, which he used to stab the victim in the head and torso area. The group fled the train when it arrived at the Grand St. station. E.M.S. medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.

Sixth Precinct

Fifth Ave. purse snatch

A woman was robbed earlier this summer at Fifth Ave. and 10th St., according to a police report. On July 9, around 3:10 p.m., a 31-year-old woman was at the location when two males snatched her purse from her hand and fled in an unknown direction. The purse contained $40 and credit cards.

Ninth Precinct

Bowery bank robbery

There was a robbery inside the Chase bank at 305 Bowery, at E. First St., last week, police said. On Fri., Sept. 6, around 11:40 a.m., a man entered the bank branch and approached a teller. He passed a demand note, while also making a verbal demand for cash. The teller complied and the robber grabbed about $1,000 in cash, then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Rings theft

There was a jewelry theft in the East Village on Aug. 23, police said. At 8 p.m., two people reportedly entered Still House, at 307 E. Ninth St., between First and Second Aves., and tried on jewelry at the counter. When the store employee was distracted, they took two rings, valued at around $2,980. The perps also used a counterfeit $100 bill to buy two $25 gift cards, before leaving the store, police said.

10th Precinct

Residential robbery

A woman was robbed Sun., Aug. 25, inside an apartment building near Seventh Ave. and W. 21st St., police said. Around 12:30 a.m., a woman approached the 30-year-old victim in a stairwell and struck up a conversation. The perp then dragged the victim down the stairs to the third-floor landing. The attacker took the victim’s iPhone X and wallet case, containing a credit card. The mugger then fled out of the building, with a man, headed in an unknown direction. E.M.S. responded to the scene, and the victim was taken to an area hospital for head pain, a cut on her tongue and bruising.

Restaurant burglary

A burglar seeking bills and booze broke into a Chelsea eatery on Sat., Aug. 24, according to police. It was around 6:50 a.m. at Chelsea Ristorante Italiano, at 108 Eighth Ave., between W. 15th and 16th Sts., when the suspect entered the place through a broken window. Once inside, he swiped a bottle of liquor and $370 from the register. He then fled north on Eighth Ave. and ducked into the A/C/E/L subway station at W. 16th St.

Pizza d’oh!

There was a late-night assault at Gotham Pizzeria, at 114 Ninth Ave., between 17th and 18th Sts., early last Saturday, according to a police report. On Sept. 7, around 12:05 a.m., a 28-year-old man was out with friends getting food, when an unknown man bumped him and asked if he wanted to fight. A physical altercation flared and the stranger picked up a chair and hit the victim with it. The victim lost consciousness, and when he awoke, he ordered an Uber to go home. He later walked into Booth Memorial Hospital in Flushing, where he was treated for a broken cheekbone, a closed black eye and cuts on his nose.

Gummy fingers

There was a shoplifting incident inside the Duane Reade at 131 Eighth Ave., between W. 16th and 17th Sts., last Saturday, police said. Around 4 p.m., a store employee saw a man take several items, including six-packs of Wrigley’s gum and 5 Infiniti charging cables, with a total value of $91. Lonnie Brown, 58, was arrested the same day for petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

Gabriel Herman