Police Blotter (Manhattan Express), Week of Sept. 5, 2019

19th Precinct

Knockout-rob washout

On Aug. 20, at 4:10 p.m., a middle-aged man knocked on the door of luxury skincare store Knockout Beauty, at 1031 Lexington Ave., at E. 74th St., stating he wanted to buy a gift for his wife, police said.

However, once he was let inside, he asked an employee if she knew what was going on. The man then stuck his hand into a Starbucks bag he was carrying, pointed toward the employee and asked for all the money in the place’s cash register.

After the employee began to scream, the man fled with $3,000. Officers found the suspect, 55, inside the 6-train station at Lexington Ave. and E. 77 St., where they arrested him.

Lyin’ ‘wine’ guy

On Aug. 27, around 2:30 p.m., a 48-year-old man identifying himself as an employee of Southern Glazer Wine and Spirits stopped by Patsy’s restaurant, at 604 E. 60th St., to pick up a large order of wine that, he claimed, had been mistakenly sent to the pizzeria.

The day before, after Southern Glazer received the large order from someone identifying themselves as a Patsy’s employee, the company called the pizzeria to confirm the order. However, Patsy’s confirmed that the order was not made from anyone in their employ.

Police confronted the man, 48, after he tried to abscond with the wine and, after a brief chase, arrested him.

Parking perps

On Aug. 17 at 11 p.m., two 25-year-old men entered a parking garage at 225 E. 63rd St. and reportedly demanded cash from an employee manning the garage’s booth.

According to police, the pair threatened the 61-year-old worker with a knife and took $200 that belonged to the garage that the booth operator had left on his desk. They also took the employee’s ID, credit card and check card.

Box-cutter attack

On Aug. 20, at 12:20 p.m., a construction worker got into an argument with another man who tried to slash him with a box cutter.

According to cops, the dispute occurred at the southeast corner of Park Ave. and E. 67th St. The 34-year-old hard hat used his helmet to shield himself from the blade.

Police arrested the weapon-wielding 39-year-old shortly after the dispute.

20th precinct

Gadgets gone

A man had his property stolen after he fell asleep on a bench on Columbus Ave. at W. 61st St. on Aug. 16.

The 34-year-old placed two bags filled with electronics under his head and fell asleep around 2:30 a.m., according to police.

When he woke up, the bags were gone, including his $2,300 MacBook Pro, $1,000 Apple iPad Pro, iPhone 5, $1,000 in cash and a passport.

Sunglass Hut robbery

On Aug. 14, around 1:45 p.m., two men stole nearly $700 of shades from a Sunglass Hut at 2218 Broadway, at W. 79th St.

According to police, after entering the store, the two men took a $203 pair of rose-gold sunglasses, a $203 pair of gold-brown sunglasses, a pair of flat-black sunglasses worth $178 and a $109 pair of black wafer-like sunglasses before running out of the place.

Cleaned out car

An Upper West Side woman had more than $1,000 worth of belongings stolen from her car on the evening of Aug. 12, police said.

Around 9 p.m., the 43-year-old victim was returning to her car, which she had parked at the southeast corer of Freedom Place and West 66th St.

As she walked to her vehicle, she noticed the glove compartment was open, and decided to search the vehicle. While searching, she discovered that a pair of $250 Burberry tall boots, a pair of $250 Burberry short boots, $500 worth of physical-therapy equipment and a $13 umbrella were gone.

24th precinct

Bucket list…not!

On Wed., Aug. 21, around 7:13 p.m., an elderly man was attacked in his own Upper West Side building lobby.

According to police, a 25-year old man threw a bucket at the 69-year-old in a W. 95th St. building lobby.

After flinging the bucket, the younger man then lunged at the older man with a knife, cutting the victim’s right index finger.

Police arrested the attacker later that day.

Stolen laptop

On Aug. 25, a 64-year-old woman invited a friend over to her home at Central Park West and 101st St.

According to police, the woman left her friend alone in the apartment while she ran some errands. When she returned, the friend was gone, along with her silver MacBook Air, which she had left on her kitchen table.

Bad friend

A woman was arrested after attacking a friend at the Frederick Douglass Houses, police said.

On Aug. 18, around 11 p.m., at 860 Columbus Ave., at W. 103rd St., a 30-year-old woman punched a male friend in the eye and ripped a gold chain with a blue sapphire ruby pendant from his neck.

Ember Hughes was arrested four days later and charged with robbery and assault.

Hoggin’ the Dazs

A man allegedly stole 25 pints of Häagen-Dazs from a 7-Eleven at 801 Amsterdam Ave., at W. 99th St.

On Aug. 19 around 3 p.m., the man entered the convenience store and placed the pints, worth a total of $144.75, into a large bag, according to police.

When a young store employee stopped the man while the latter was exiting the store, the ice cream thief punched him in the face, then took off on a bike.

Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech