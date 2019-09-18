Police Blotter (Manhattan Express), Week of Sept. 19, 2019

19th Precinct

Wire fraud

A crook tried to wire money out of an Upper East Side woman’s bank account 22 times, according to a police report.

According to police, the 38-year-old victim received a call from the Citibank fraud department on Sept. 4 at 8 a.m. in regard to a fraudulent check.

After speaking with the agent, the woman checked her savings account and saw that $51,392 had been taken out of the account and that someone had attempted to wire additional money out of the account 22 more times.

P.T.A. fraud

An Upper East Side Parent Teacher Association treasurer sent thousands of dollars of school funds to someone impersonating the P.T.A. president, according to cops.

According to police, the treasurer of a school at 323 E. 91st. received an e-mail on Aug. 28 from someone claiming to be the P.T.A. president and saying that he needed $7,986.09 transferred to an account.

The treasurer complied and sent the funds from a school account, only to later realize the man was not who he said he was.

20th Precinct

Victoria’s Secret robbery

Four thieves stole 130 pair of underwear from a Victoria’s Secret boutique inside 2333 Broadway, at W. 85th St., on Sept 3, police said.

According to police, two men and two women walked into the store around 6:20 p.m. with empty shopping bags from Children’s Place.

A store employee approached the two females and noticed that they had filled their bags with underwear from the store. Shortly after that, the two women and men walked out of the store with their bags in hand.

Prior to peering into the women’s bags, the store employee had restocked shelves with 130 pairs of underwear worth $2,145, only to find them empty moments later.

Moved motorcycle

On Tues., Sept. 3, an Upper West Side man parked his black 2014 Honda motorcycle in front of 307 W. 76th St., just west of West End Ave., at 4 p.m.

According to police, when he returned to his parking spot to leave for work, at 6:30 a.m. the next morning, the bike was missing. The 35-year-old man then went around the block and found the bike parked in front of 41 Riverside Drive, with the ignition wire cut and the seat pried open. The bike’s reported value is around $2,500.

Stolen backpack

On Sat., Sept. 7, two women were loading their car with boxes from inside of 102 W. 80th St., west of Columbus Ave., around 10 a.m., police said.

One of them, 72, left her backpack in the front seat of the car as she went fetch more boxes to place in the car. Her friend, who remained on the ground level of the building, told officers that she was not paying attention to the car, and when the duo went back to it, the backpack was gone.

Yoga maneuver

On Sept. 5, a woman placed her belongings, including a few bank cards, in a locker at CorePower Yoga, at 2030 Broadway, at W. 70th St., before joining a class at 3 p.m.

When the class ended, the 18-year-old returned to the locker to gather her things and go home. Once she arrived home, however, she wasn’t able to find her bank cards.

24th precinct

Stolen packages

An unknown man stole packages from a West End Ave. apartment building, according to police.

After a 27-year-old resident complained that he never received packages containing $140 worth of items, the building super checked the place’s security footage on Sept. 2.

According to police, scanning the footage, the super saw an unknown man enter the building, travel to the sixth floor and return to the lobby with a package. On his way out, the man also took packages that had been placed behind the building’s front desk, according to police.

Subway bag grab

Police said that a woman had her bag stolen while riding the subway on Sept. 1.

Around 11 p.m., a 31-year-old woman left her bag on the seat next to her as she rode a southbound A train.

She said she briefly closed her eyes during the ride. When she opened them, a 6-foot-1, 240-pound man had taken a seat next to her, she said.

According to police, the roughly 35-year-old man grabbed her bag as the train arrived at the 96th St. station and ran out of the train. He then jumped in a cab — and charged the fare to the woman’s credit card. The price of the getaway car was $47.84.

Lock change break-in

Police suspect a woman stole $4,400 worth of stuff from her ex-boyfriend’s apartment on Sept.6.

According to police, the boyfriend changed changed the locks on his W. 97th St. apartment door at about at about 5 p.m. that day and left.

When the 34-year-old returned to his apartment at 2 a.m. the next day, he found metal shavings around the front door and his $2,000 13-inch Macbook Pro, $1,400 Gucci sunglasses, $500 Tom Ford sunglasses and $500 DITA sunglasses missing.

His ex-girlfriend’s wallet was found in the apartment, according to officers.

Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech