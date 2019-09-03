Police Blotter, (Villager and Chelsea Now), Week of Sept. 5, 2019

Sixth Precinct

Bleecker burglar

There was an apartment burglary on the morning of Tues., July 23, according to police. Around 8:30 a.m., near Bleecker and Thompson Sts., a man entered an apartment through a secured front door. Once inside, he took electronics and jewelry, before fleeing in an unknown direction. The suspect remains at large.

Late-night assault

There was an early-morning assault in front of 42 Grove St., between Bleecker and Bedford Sts., on Sat., Aug. 31, police said. Around 3:25 a.m., a 26-year-old man was having a conversation, when a woman came up from behind and stabbed him in the head, causing a small puncture and bleeding.

The victim said the attacker held a small, silver-colored object in an aggressive manner while approaching him, but he did not identify the weapon. He was treated by E.M.S. medics at the scene.

Jasmine Murrell Banks, 23, was arrested for felony assault.

Alarming theft

There was an attempted e-bike theft at the corner of Bleecker and MacDougal Sts., according to a police report.

On Mon., Aug. 26, around 9:45 p.m., a 31-year-old man said he parked his electric bike outside the location. He left it unlocked but the bike, worth $1,500, had an alarm on it. While inside picking up a food order, he heard the alarm go off. He looked outside and saw a man trying to run away with his bike.

The victim chased after the thief for half a block, and the man dropped the bike along with his own phone, then fled. James Springer, 25, was arrested the same day for felony grand larceny.

Bank bummer

An elderly woman had thousands of dollars stolen from her bank account, according to a police report. An 86-year-old Horatio St. resident reported last year that she noticed large amounts of money missing from her Chase private-client checking account.

After looking further into her account, the woman discovered 14 fraudulent transactions totaling more than $34,800. However, she had never lost possession of any cards or checks. It was unknown where the transactions were made.

An arrest was made last week, on Aug. 27, when Ioana Nedelcu, 41, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

1oth Precinct

7-train grope

There was a recent sexual assault in the subway at Hudson Yards, according to police. On Wed., Aug. 21, around 1 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was sitting on a 7 train that had stopped at the 34th St.-Hudson Yards station. The next thing she knew, a man was grabbing her breasts. The victim resisted and confronted the man, who then fled from the train.

Police described the attacker as Hispanic, around 5 feet 3 inches tall and 160 pounds, with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and white sneakers.

Subway screens smash

A man caused extensive late-night property damage inside the subway station at 42nd St. and Eighth Ave. last week, according to police. Around 3:45 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 26, a man took a brick from his backpack and smashed 10 advertising screens in the station, cops said. He then fled through a passageway in an unknown direction. The estimated damage was $30,000.

Raising canes

A group of six people, including four men and two women, attacked and robbed a man in the Meatpacking District early on the morning of Wed., Aug. 21, according to a police report.

Around 3 a.m., the group assaulted a 52-year-old man who was sleeping in front of 61 Ninth Ave., at W. 15th St. They hit him on his head and body with canes and a glass bottle. Another man, 22, was walking by and tried to intervene, and the group hit him with the canes and threw him down onto the pavement.

The group took the 52-year-old man’s bicycle and wallet, and the 22-year-old’s cell phone and belt pack. E.M.S. took the younger victim to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition. The older victim was treated at the scene. The attackers fled south on foot along Ninth Ave.

Midtown North

Late-night mugging

There was a late-night robbery near 49th St. and Second Ave., police said. Around 3 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 6, a 29-year-old man was standing at the location, when two men approached him from behind. One held the victim, while the other took his property, including a cell phone and cigarettes, with a total value of about $200.

The two men, described as being in their late teens or early 20s, then fled east on foot along 49th St. The victim was reportedly not injured.

Random attack

A man randomly assaulted a woman in Midtown on Tues., Aug. 20, according to police. Around 5:05 p.m., at the corner of Seventh Ave. and 52nd St., a 20-year-old woman was walking when a man approached and punched her in the face. There was no exchange or interaction between the two before the incident. The attacker then fled south on Seventh Ave. The victim suffered a cut lip and was taken by E.M.S. to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

Grabbed pedicab

An unattended pedicab was stolen on Sat., Aug. 17, according to a police report. Around 9:45 p.m., a 27-year-old man left his pedicab outside 731 Ninth Ave., between W. 49th and 50th Sts., and went in to grab some dinner. When he returned about 15 minutes later, the bike was gone. A subsequent investigation revealed that four men took the bike and fled in an unknown direction. Two suspects wore black T-shirts with rock band logos, one Nirvana and the other Metallica.

