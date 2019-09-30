PHOTOS: Thousands of runners turn out at Tunnel to Towers 5K for Stephen Siller Foundation

BY MARK HALLUM | The memory of Stephen Siller, an FDNY firefighter killed on 9/11, lives on as thousands of runners turned out for the Tunnel to Tower 5K in lower Manhattan.

Sunday, Sept. 29 saw runners in wheelchairs and amputees staying the course from the Ikea parking lot in Red Hook to 1 Beard St. to keep the memory of 9/11 victims alive and to raise money for victim families to those affected by Superstorm Sandy and a variety of other issues.