Pair interrupts man’s meal in Midtown Manhattan to steal his backpack at knifepoint: NYPD

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Cops are looking for two thieves who stole a backpack from a man after threatening him with a knife in Midtown Manhattan on Sunday afternoon.

At 3:50 p.m. on Sept. 29, police reported, the two suspects approached the 20-year-old male victim, who sitting on the sidewalk, eating food, in front of an office building at 1212 6th Ave.

According to law enforcement sources the pair asked for the 20-year-old’s cellphone. When the young man did not comply with their order, one of the crooks grabbed him and pushed him against the front wall of the building. The thief then displayed a knife before asking for his wallet.

When the 20-year-old did not give up a wallet, cops said, one of the perps grabbed the victim’s white backpack, and the pair took off on foot on West 48th Street in an unknown direction, cops said.

Officers from the Midtown North Precinct responded to the incident. The victim was not injured.

Police sources said that one of the robbers wore a black shirt with the word Brooklyn written across it, while his accomplice wore wore a Yankees cap. Cops described both suspects as being in their 20s.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing, police said.