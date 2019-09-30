One tube down, one to go: Cuomo touts quick completion of L train reconstruction’s first phase

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI | Work began Monday morning on the second half of the L train tunnel rehabilitation project, a day after Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the first phase’s completion — ahead of schedule and under budget.

Using new construction methods to avoid a total, years-long shutdown of the Canarsie Tube between Manhattan and Brooklyn, work began on the Manhattan-bound tunnel back in April. Service on the L line continued, albeit on a limited basis, through the Brooklyn-bound tube.

The end result, Cuomo said, was that workers took just five months to make all necessary repairs to the Manhattan-bound tube. This included installing more than tens of thousands of feet of new power, communications and signal cables; a new wall structure with a specially reinforced polymer to handle heavy loads; more than a mile of new, continuously welded track; 3,415 feet of discharge pipes and a new fiber optic monitoring system.

It’s now expected that repairs to the Brooklyn-bound tube, which began on Sept. 30, will likely wrap up next April — bringing the entire project to a finish a full three months ahead of the 15- to 18-month projected timeframe, the governor said.

“Today we saw up close what happens when you abandon the old ways of doing things and think outside the box — you get the work done better, faster and cheaper,” Cuomo said on Sept. 29 during a tour of the newly-reconstructed Manhattan-bound tube. “This project will ultimately be a case study for how the MTA needs to operate going forward, especially as they implement the upcoming historic capital plan that will completely modernize the entire system and deliver the 21st century transportation service worthy of New York.”

The L train reconstruction project, necessitated to permanently repair damage inflicted on the Canarsie Tube during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, had been originally planned under traditional MTA methods to take several years to complete. It would have required the complete closure of the Canarsie Tube, and residents on both sides of the East River braced for life without the L line for years.

Then, in January of this year, Cuomo met with academic leaders to review the project and determine if there were any methods to complete the project in a more efficient manner. The review team recommended the use of new construction methods and technology that other transit systems around the world have implemented to make efficient, quick infrastructure repairs.

The MTA then abandoned its original plan in favor of the more modern approach, and partial service on the L line was maintained even as the work began.

Numerous service changes that the MTA made to keep riders moving during the L train project remain in place, the governor noted, including the following:

Service on the 7, G and M lines was enhanced on weeknights and weekends, including an extended M train along the Second Avenue Subway line to 96th Street.

Enhanced bus service along 14th Street in Manhattan, including additional weeknight and weekend service on the M14 Select Bus Service.

Free transfers in Brooklyn between the Livonia Street L train station and the Junius Street 3 train stop; and between the Broadway G train station to the Hewes Street or Lorimer Street stations on the J/M/Z lines.

As the Canarsie Tube project continues, the MTA is also continuing efforts to build new elevators at the Bedford Avenue and First Avenue stations on the L line, and installing a new escalator at the 14th Street-Union Square station.