On 9/11, remembering lives lost, and a shout-out about ‘something’

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | On another mild, blue-sky day, just as that fateful morning 18 years ago, the anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack was marked in a solemn ceremony at the World Trade Center.

There were moments of silence and the tolling of bells to commemorate the times that the first jet and then the second slammed into the Twin Towers, and again for when each enormous building bell.

More than 2,600 people — including 343 firefighters — were killed in the W.T.C. and surrounding area. Including the third hijacked plan that crashed into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the fourth that was downed, after passengers fought back, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, a total of 3,000 people perished.

Following the annual tradition, at the memorial event, family members read the names of the victims in bunches. But a few deviated from the script this year to offer personal remarks.

One of them, Nicholas Haros, Jr., whose mother died in the attack, called out freshman Congressmember Ilhan Omar for describing the attacks as “some people did something.”

He sported a black T-shirt with “SOME PEOPLE DID SOMETHING?” written on it in large white italic letters.

“Today I am here to respond to you exactly who did what to whom,” he said, addressing his remarks to Omar, who, along with Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, is a member of “The Squad.”

“Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done,” he said. “There is no uncertainty about that. … On that day, 19 Islamic terrorist members of al Qaeda killed over 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars of economic damage.”

The New York Post reported that it wasn’t the first time Haros has used the ceremony to make a statement. Last year, he blasted elected officials for using the 9/11 terror victims as “props for your political theater.”

Bleecker St. resident Charles Wolf, who lost his wife in the W.T.C. attack, appeared on “Fox & Friends First” in the morning to talk about 9/11 and his thoughts about today’s political situation.

Wolf was part of the former Family Advisory Council that nudged along the rebuilding process and gave constant input to ensure things the families felt were important were included in the plans. He said he saw George Pataki on Wednesday and the former governor gave him a big hug, which Wolf — a “socially liberal Republican” who likes Pataki personally — really enjoyed.

Wolf also saw Michael Arad, who designed the 9/11 memorial, with its twin pools, and was overcome with emotion.

“I spoke with Michael Arad and I was crying,” he said. “I was really, really crying. He’s a good man.”

The Village activist said that, over these past two weeks, a lot of emotions have come up related to 9/11 and his wife’s loss. This anniversary was no easier for him than the rest.

“It’s a good day,” he said, “but it’s a hard day.”