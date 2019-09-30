Midtown police blotter includes Kips Bay burglary pattern, a sex assault and a chain snatching

Two robberies on E. 27 St. in a matter of minutes

Cops are looking for the busy bandit behind two burglaries within a matter of minutes at businesses on East 27th Street in Kips Bay last month, authorities said.

The first incident occurred at the Park South Hotel, at 125 East 27th St. On Thursday, Sept. 5, around 9:20 a.m., the man allegedly gained access by posing as a delivery worker.

Once inside, police said, he took the elevator to the top floor, where there is a bar and night club. He then took a bottle of liquor, before fleeing the bar.

The second incident occurred just 10 minutes later after the Park South break-in, at Pippali Restaurant at 129 East 27th St.

Cops said the burglar entered through the front door, police said, and then took $1,700, a laptop and five bottles of liquor before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Both cases are being investigated by the 13th Precinct Detective Squad.

Midtown groper strikes in middle of afternoon

Detectives are looking for the man who groped a woman along a Midtown street in broad daylight last month.

At around 2 p.m. on Sept. 16, police reported, a man allegedly followed a 21-year-old woman in the area of Fifth Avenue and 37th Street. He then grabbed the woman’s breasts over her clothes, police said, then fled on foot.

The incident was reported to the Midtown South Precinct.

Police described the suspect as a white man between 30 and 50 years old, last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Necklace snatched off car passenger

An elderly woman had her necklace snatched while sitting in a car with the window open in the Flatiron District, according to police.

A 79-year-old woman was in the passenger side of a vehicle in front of a building on West 17th Street near 6th Avenue on Sept. 14 at 3:30 p.m. Cops said the window was down and the car was waiting for the traffic light.

According to authorities, a man reached into the car and snatched the necklace, causing injuries to the woman’s neck and ear, police said.

An investigation found two men walking together, with one acting as a lookout while the other performed the robbery. The incident was reported to the 13th Precinct.

-Compiled by Gabe Herman