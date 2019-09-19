Manhattan Snaps: Patchin Place in ‘55

The front-page illustration of the Sept. 15, 1955, issue of The Villager depicted Patchin Place, a gated cul-de-sac off of West 10th St., between Sixth and Greenwich Aves. The caption read: “Charming Patchin Place: Looking toward the entrance gates on 10th St. Former residents were poets and writers. Once inside the gates one gets away from the noise and turmoil of the street.” Among the famed scribes who have dwelled on the court are E.E. Cummings, Louise Bryant, Theodore Dreiser, Djuana Barnes and John Reed.