Manhattan Snaps: Feeding pigeons in Washington Square Park in ‘71

In The Villager’s Dec. 2, 1971 issue, Greenwich Village resident Ed Schroeder fed friendly pigeons in Washington Square Park on a quiet afternoon, according to the caption. “Ed stops in the park almost every day at noon,” the caption continued. “’They like peanuts the best,’ he said. ‘They’re great, aren’t they?’”

-Gabe Herman