Manhattan Happenings, Week of Sept. 19, 2019

By Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech

and Gabe Herman |

FOOD

Speakin’ of vegan…: The Hester Street Fair will hold a Vegan Food Fest on Sat., Sep. 21, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. It’s a new venture at Hester Street Fair, which is celebrating its 10th year and will be partnering on this one with Cheff’ Rootsie, plus a special pop-up from Future Works NYC. There will also be the usual wide range of vendors, from vintage and home decor to specialized beauty products and the latest fashion brands in addition to the yummy food. More information is available at www.hesterstreetfair.com.

ART / EXERCISE

The big crawl: Pope.L will give a Public Art Fund Talk on Fri., Sept. 20, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., at The Cooper Union, Rose Auditorium, 41 Cooper Union Square, at E. Sixth St. Visual artist and educator Pope.L’s lecture coincides with a major moment for him, when three New York City arts organizations — Public Art Fund, Whitney Museum of American Art and The Museum of Modern Art — will co-present “Instigation, Aspiration, Perspiration,” the title of a singular concept linking a trio of complementary exhibitions: “Conquest,” “Choir” and “member,” which explore Pope.L’s boundary-pushing practice. On Sat., Sept. 21, Public Art Fund will launch the exhibition with “Conquest,” Pope.L’s largest performance to date, in which some 140 people will crawl over five hours in relay on the sidewalks of Downtown Manhattan. For this free performance, “participants will abandon their physical privilege, embrace their vulnerability and express the power and contradiction of collective expression.” Free — but get set to crawl! Registration required.

Draw, padnuh! The Uni Project Presents: Draw NYC Thursdays, Sept. 19 through Oct. 10, from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Washington Square Park. For four Thursdays this fall, the park’s northwest corner will host Street Lab/The Uni Project’s free DRAW NYC program, an open-air art studio offering New Yorkers access to fine-art materials that gets people drawing and creating together in public. Participants can use artist prompts and take part in activities, or draw from their own inspiration. DRAW NYC is designed for all ages and abilities. Free, for all ages.

CYCLING

Rules of rolling: Bike Safety Workshop: “Rules of the Road,” Tues., Sept. 24, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., at Holy Apostles Church, 296 Ninth Ave., at 28th St.

Fact: More than 460,000 cycling trips are made in the city daily, about triple the amount as 14 years ago. Starting this month, City Council Speaker Corey Johnson is partnering with Bike New York to offer a series of free monthly bike education classes in his West Side Council District 3. The first class, “Rules of the Road,” is a presentation and discussion for adults and mature teens who want to better understand traffic rules and their rights and responsibilities on the road. Topics covered include how to avoid common road hazards, basic traffic principles, where to ride on the road, how to safely change lanes, how to utilize bike infrastructure and more. Register online at bike.nyc/kickoff or call 212-870-2111.

MUSIC

Rare Trane: Listening Party: “John Coltrane’s Blue World,” Fri., Sept. 20, 7 p.m., at Lincoln Center. Celebrate the release of the jazz saxophonist great’s new album, a collection of unheard pieces he recorded with his 1964 quartet. According to Spin, the album is mostly alternate versions Coltrane’s early work. The free listening party will be at the center’s Frederick P. Rose Hall. For more information, visit lincolncenter.org.

HOUSING

Affordable housing fair: Get free advice on affordable housing from experts on tenant rights, eviction prevention and credit counseling on Sat., Sept. 21, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Hall, at 135 E. 96th St. and Lexington Ave. Organizations giving confidential guidance include the Center for NYC Neighborhoods, Foundation for Senior Citizens, Legal Aid, Lenox Hill Neighborhood Association, Little Sisters of the Assumption, NYC Department of Consumer Affairs, Wells Fargo Bank and the Fair Housing Justice Center. Attendees will also be able to apply for the New York City housing lottering at the event. For more information, visit sfdsnyc.org/socialjustice.

WINE

What’s in your glass? Get an introductory lesson on becoming a sommelier at Otto Enoteca Pizzeria, at 1 Fifth Ave., on Sat., Sept. 21, at 2 p.m. The $60 class will teach attendees how to properly taste wine and the science behind different flavors and aromas found in each glass. For more information, visit ny.ottopizzeria.com.

WORKING IT

Census job fair: Learn about career opportunities, both long and short term, with the U.S. Census Bureau, on Thurs., Sept. 19, at the Grow with Google NYC Learning Center, at 111 Eighth Ave. between 15th and 16th Sts., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. RSVP for the event at tinyurl.com/censusevent.

VOTING

Voter registration: Voter registration week kicks off at DeWitt Clinton Park, at 54th St. and 11th Ave., on Mon., Sept. 23, in honor of National Voter Registration Day. The event will take place from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. and offer New Yorkers access to voter registration forms and people who can help fill them out correctly. The event will also encourage more civic engagement throughout the city. For more details, see voter registration week tickets.