Manhattan Happenings, Week of Sept. 12, 2019

BY GABE HERMAN |

COMMUNITY

Building the Block: The Fifth Police Precinct will hold a “Build The Block” meeting on Thurs., Sept. 12, at the St. Patrick’s Youth Center, at 268 Mulberry St. Ask local police about crime and quality-of-life issues and hear about what police are doing about it. Doors open at 6 p.m. with refreshments, and the meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Everyone in the Broadway/Soho/Chinatown community is welcome.

HEALTH

9/11 health and benefits info: A free 9/11 informational seminar will be held Mon., Sept. 16, at 6 p.m., at the Borough of Manhattan Community College’s Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Theater 1, at 199 Chambers St. Were you living, working or a student in Lower Manhattan on 9/11, or any time during the eight months that followed? Congress has extended the free World Trade Center Health Program and the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund for 72 years. Sixty-eight cancers have been linked to 9/11 toxins. All Downtown residents and office workers, as well as students, faculty and staff are eligible, whether or not they have been diagnosed with any serious illnesses. Attorneys from Barasch & McGarry, Lila Nordstrom of Studentsof911.org, John Feal of the FealGood Foundation, and doctors from the WTC Health Program will be there to answer audience questions. Tickets are available at tickets.tribecapac.org.

POLITICS

Warren in Washington Square: Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren will speak in Washington Square on Mon., Sept. 16. Entry to the space will open at 4 p.m. The event will run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to the event’s Facebook page: “On Monday, September 16, Elizabeth will deliver a speech on how corruption in Washington has allowed the rich and powerful to grow richer and more powerful.” RSVP’ing, at my.elizabethwarren.com, is strongly encouraged.

EVENTS

San Gennaro: The Feast of San Gennaro will enliven Mulberry St. from Thurs., Sept. 12, to Sun., Sept. 22. Festivities start at 7:30 p.m. every night. The festival, which takes place between Canal and Houston Sts., features food, live music, parades and food-eating contests. The event started in 1926 when Italian immigrants from Naples continued to honor their city’s patron saint on Sept. 19. Although the festival still has religious roots, it has grown into 11 days of food, drink and free entertainment. Crowds will be blessed by Monsignor David Cassato on Thurs., Sept. 12, at 6 p.m. The solemn High Mass celebrating the patron saint of Naples will take place Thurs., Sept. 19, at 6 p.m., at the Shrine Church of the Most Precious Blood, followed by a procession with the statue of San Gennaro. The grand procession will take place Sat., Sept. 14, at 2 p.m. This year’s festival grand marshal is actor Steve Schirripa, known for his role as Bobby “Bacala” Baccalieri in the HBO series “The Sopranos.” Schirripa will lead float bands down the festival’s route. For more information, visit cititour.com/NYC_Events.

Parading with pride: The African American Day Parade will proudly make its way through Harlem on Sun., Sept. 15, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s grand marshals, including Brian Benjamin, Hakeem Jeffries, David Dinkins and Charles Rangel, among others, will march to honor black American heritage. The parade route goes up Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Blvd. (Seventh Ave.) from 111th St. to 136th St. For more information, see africanamericandayparade.org.

THEATER

On Broadway: It’s NYC Broadway Week, and Mon., Sept. 16 is the last day to get 2-for-1 tickets to see Broadway hits like “Wicked,” “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Mean Girls” and “The Lion King.” For more information about shows and to purchase tickets visit nycgo.com/broadway-week.

EXHIBITS

Mai, oui, FIT: The Museum at FIT, will host the exhibit “Paris, Capital of Fashion” from Fri. Sept. 6, through Jan. 4, 2020. This special gallery exhibition features roughly 100 objects dating from the 18th century to the present that explore how the City of Light gained its reputation as the most glamorous and competitive fashion capital of the world. For more information, see fitnyc.educ/museum/exhibitions.

Underground art: “Graffiti Warriors: Bama and Pistol, Pioneers of Subway Art,” will be on exhibit at City Lore, at 56 E. First St., through Fri., Sept. 13. The free exhibit celebrates the past and current work of graffiti artists Richard Admiral Jr. and Lonnie Heller a.k.a. Bama and Pistol. The pair helped pioneer the art form of subway graffiti before it was chronicled by photographers Henry Chalfant and Martha Cooper in the late 1970s. For more information visit citylore.org.