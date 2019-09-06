Man wanted for Upper East Side armed robbery

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for armed robbery.

According to cops, on Aug. 18, around 9:22 p.m., the man entered a Tobacco ’N Vape at 1171 Second Ave., at E. 62nd St., and demanded money from a store clerk while brandishing a small silver handgun.

The clerk handed over some cash and the man ran out of the place with an undetermined amount of money.

Police released a video showing the man wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter at @NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.