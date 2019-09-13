Man slashed at Upper West Side subway station

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | A young man was slashed while waiting for the A train at the 96th St. station early this past Monday morning.

The attack occurred while the 21-year-old was in the station around 1:40 a.m. on Sept. 9. Shortly before the attack, the young man had gotten into a dispute with several other males, according to police. The victim was slashed multiple times in the face, arms and chest with an unknown object.

After the slashing, the attackers fled the subway station in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital by E.M.S. He is in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM and on Twitter at @NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.