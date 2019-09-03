Man masturbates, then pees on woman on J train

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Police said that on Sun., June 16, at 2 a.m., a 23-year-old woman was onboard a Manhattan-bound J train when a man standing next to her began to masturbate. The woman walked to the other side of the train but the guy followed her — then began to urinate on her.

The victim exited the subway at Delancey and Essex Sts. but the man followed her and jumped on her back. The victim sustained minor injuries and refused medical attention on scene. The attacker fled to parts unknown.

The suspect is described as black, around 25 to 35 years of old, about 5 feet 9 inches tall and with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white logo on its front, black pants and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.