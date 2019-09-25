Louisiana man faces charges in Manhattan for breaking into women’s homes

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | A Louisiana man was arrested for forcing his way into two women’s homes in Manhattan and Brooklyn earlier this year.

On July 26, at 1:45 a.m., 22-year-old Tyler Lockett, followed a 21-year-old woman home to her apartment between Avenue A and East 12th Street in the East Village.

Once the woman arrived to her apartment, Lockett pushed his way into the young woman’s home, grabbed her, threw her to the ground and covered her mouth to muffle her screams shortly after telling her to “shut up.”

Lockett fled the apartment after the young woman’s roommate, a 22-year-old woman, woke up and encountered him in the apartment, police said. According to police, Lockett was charged with burglary.

This is not the first time Lockett has been arrested for such an offense.

On Jan. 25, Lockett forced his way into a 23-year-old Brooklyn woman’s apartment and tousled with her before making off with her purse, police said.