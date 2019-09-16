Letters to The Editor, Week of Sept. 19, 2019

Alternate subway plan

To The Editor:

Re “Gov backs serial subway sex-abuser ban” (news article, Sept. 12):

Why not create the “X” line, which could run separate trains? These would provide cars for folks to light up either cigarettes, cigars or marijuana. You could also have other cars for drinking, gambling or adult entertainment. This could raise the M.T.A. millions.

Next, create the “H” line using older subway cars about to be retired. They could be converted to provide overnight accommodations for homeless people, including portable showers and medical support facilities. This would afford regular transit riders more space and a safer environment.

Mayor Bill de Blasio needs all the help he can get in dealing with the growing New York City homeless population. Many of them refuse to go to shelters, which they view as unsafe. They prefer riding the subways overnight or staying out on the street. This could save New York City millions.

Larry Penner

Penner previously worked 31 years for the Federal Transit Administration Region 2 New York Office.

Don’t move terminal

To The Editor:

Of the three final proposals for a new Port Authority bus terminal, I was surprised to discover that two would move it to the Javits Center site between 34th and 38th Sts. and 11th to 12th Ave. This upsets the current, sensible north-south orientation with Pennsylvania Station and switching to a crosstown format. Other downsides include losing the direct bus access into the Lincoln Tunnel on three aerial bridges from the current bus terminal, and replacing connection with the 12 subway lines at

42nd. St. with a single No. 7 spur line. And all the drug and homelessness problems and terrorism threats, etc. of both terminals would be consolidated into a single three-block area. All things considered, I think the only option is to rebuild on the existing Port Authority site.

Chris Horsfield

Bike jive talk!

To The Editor:

Re “Mayor mulls Citi Biker helmets and bike licenses” (news article, Sept. 12):

This licenses-for-bicyclists jive is victim-blaming bollocks of the lowest order. It is disincentivizing the solution to the plague of traffic fatalities — or a big part of it. Instead of burdening bicyclists with bureaucracy, there should be a vigorous crackdown on lawless motorists. As of today, there have been 123 traffic fatalities in New York City this year. Two of those were due to bicyclists. The rest due to motorists. This focus on bicyclists as the problem is out of whack in the extreme.

Bill Weinberg

Accountability

To The Editor:

Re “Mayor mulls Citi Biker helmets and bike licenses” (news article, Sept. 12):

Licenses for cyclists — absolutely. Being struck by a cyclist zooming along can result in life-threatening injury, if not death. Presently there is no resource if you’re struck by a cyclist. You drive a car, you need a license and insurance. You ride a bike, you need a license. And insurance.

Betty Gerendasy

Political mentor

To The Editor:

Re “Liz Shollenberger, 63, Dem district leader” (obituary, Sept. 12):

When I was a newbie in politics, Liz showed me the ropes. She was my friend and a mentor. She loved evening the odds in housing court as she stood up for the rights of tenants. I am proud to have known her.

Howard Hemsley

Westbeth’s friend

To The Editor:

Re “Liz Shollenberger, 63, Dem district leader” (obituary, Sept. 12):

We at Westbeth revered Liz. She is a hero if there ever was one. Oh, if there only were more like her. Thank you on behalf of so many, dear Liz.

Patricia Horan

White whiners

To The Editor:

Re “Rivera must listen to us on park plan” (op-ed, by Pat Arnow, Sept. 12):

Dear white people, please check your privilege. Ten thousand families of color lost access to their homes during the last flood, which this plan will now protect. But you’re just concerned about where you’ll walk your dog or bring your compost for the next three-and-a-half years. This is a good plan.

Jamal Hill

Small stores crisis

To The Editor:

Re “City Council is acting to save small businesses” (opinion, by Helen Rosenthal, Sept. 5):

While it’s useful to have data about the current crisis on the loss of small businesses, this bill does nothing to prevent the rapid loss of this valuable neighborhood resource, small businesses.

Ever since Ruth Messenger was in the City Council, where she formed the Small Business Task Force, there have been discussions (in city and state government) on how to protect small businesses.

You do not need a study to see that nothing has been done to prevent the current crisis. A walk through any neighborhood reveals “For Rent” signs in the windows of the majority of now-empty storefronts.

So while the data is being collected, the loss increases — and the cause is no longer just landlord greed. The Internet has greatly contributed to the loss as it has drastically changed the retail landscape.

A quick fix would be for the building owners who are waiting to collect really outrageous commercial rents to bring the rents down to just too high.

Susan Leelike

