Investigation underway into reported robbery at a Midtown Manhattan bank

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI | Cops are currently looking for a man who held up an HSBC Bank in Midtown on Thursday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the heist happened just before 1 p.m. on Sept. 26 inside the branch located at 666 5th Ave.

Police did not immediately have details as to how much money was stolen, or if a demand note or a weapon were displayed. The NYPD Midtown North Precinct responded to the incident.

Cops confirmed reports on the Citizen app that a search is underway for a suspect last seen running from the bank eastbound along West 52nd Street.

Authorities described the thief as a Hispanic man in his 40s who was seen wearing a black polo shirt over a white t-shirt, a black hat, black jeans and white sneakers.

The investigation is ongoing; check with The Villager later for updates.

It’s the second reported bank robbery in the heart of Manhattan in two days. On Wednesday, a man simulated having a weapon while stealing $150 in cash from a Wells Fargo Bank in Chelsea.