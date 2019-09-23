Home invader in East Village threw 89-year-old woman to ground and stole her cash: cops

BY GABE HERMAN | Police need the public’s help in finding a robber who invaded an elderly woman’s East Village home earlier this month.

At 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 14 near East 10th Street and Avenue D, police said, an 89-year-old woman was returning home from shopping. As she opened her apartment door, according to authorities, a man grabbed her from behind and pushed her through the doorway and to the ground.

Cops said the man then asked, “Where’s the money?” The woman responded that her money was in a drawer in her bedroom, and the man proceeded there and stole $5,000 cash before fleeing.

Officers from the 9th Precinct responded to the scene. Paramedics brought the victim to Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment of neck and back pain.

On Sept. 19, the NYPD released surveillance images of the man wanted for the robbery. Police described him as standing about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with a full beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt, a blue t-shirt, white sneakers, a backpack and a blue Philadelphia Flyers baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.