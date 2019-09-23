Fake bags sold on Canal Street in Soho seized by cops in weekend operation

BY GABE HERMAN | Canal Street is famously the place to go for knockoff fashion accessories, but there are fewer fakes there now after a recent police seizure of a Soho vendor’s goods, police said.

“ANOTHER ‘Weekend Operation’ was conducted along the Canal St corridor,” the 1st Precinct tweeted out on Sunday, Sept. 22, “to address community concerns.”

The tweet added that “numerous” bags were seized, and “We will continue to combat this quality of life offense!”

The precinct also published a photo showing several dozen bogus bags, mostly handbags and purses, spread out across a large table in the precinct station after being seized.

The operation was carried out on Saturday, Sept. 21, around 2 p.m., according to Sergeant Jessica McRorie, a spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner for Public Information (DCPI).

“At Canal Street and Broadway, police took possession of more than 50 items after the vendor fled the location,” McRorie said.

She added that the 1st Precinct conducts the operations periodically, but did not say specifically how often.