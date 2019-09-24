Enjoy great beers and great times at the Queens Beer Festival next month

BY THE VILLAGER STAFF | Make plans to cross the river next month, as the Queens Beer Festival returns to Long Island City on the weekend of Oct. 5-6.

LIC Flea & Food, located at 5-25 46th Avenue in Long Island City at the corner of 46th Avenue and 5th Street, will once again host the Beer festival dedicated to local craft beer.

This highly anticipated annual event was launched in 2016 as the first and only festival in Queens highlighting the exploding craft brewery scene in New York City and particularly Queens County. Over 2,000 attendees come out annually to meet, taste and discover the local breweries and seasonal craft beers offered. The event also includes activities and live music.

The festival runs from noon to 6 p.m., and there are two sessions to choose from each day.

The Queens Beer Festival will include approximately 50 beers from about 25 local craft breweries. Tickets include unlimited beer tastings and a souvenir mug.

Breweries scheduled to be pouring unlimited tastings include Queens Brewery, Big aLICe, LICBeer Project, Mikkeller Brewing NYC, Singlecut Brewery, Coney Island Brewery, Blue Point Brewery, Brooklyn Brewery, Gun Hill Brewing Company, Montauk Brewing Company and more!

Festival attendees can also enjoy international cuisine from entrepreneurial chefs and shopping of handcrafted and vintage items offered by LIC Flea & Food vendors.

Tickets start at $39 offering unlimited tastings and are available online at queensbeerfest.com.

Visit LICFlea.com for remaining dates. The LIC Flea and Food site is a short distance from the 7, N, Q, E, M and G trains, as well as the LIC East River Ferry stop and a parking garage on 5th Street. The market is easily accessible to people living throughout New York City.