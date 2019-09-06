Elizabeth Warren to speak in Washington Square

BY GABE HERMAN | Elizabeth Warren has been steadily rising through the Democratic primary season to become one of the front runners for the party’s nomination. This month she’ll be riding her momentum into Greenwich Village.

Warren will speak at a campaign rally in Washington Square Park on Mon., Sept. 16., at the park’s Arch.

“Elizabeth will deliver a speech on how corruption in Washington has allowed the rich and powerful to grow richer and more powerful,” said a Facebook page that has been created for the rally.

People will be let into the event space starting at 4 p.m., with things scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. It is listed as free and open to the public.

While tickets are not required, they are strongly encouraged, according to the event page, indicating a big crowd might be expected. In April 2016, during the Democratic primary season, Bernie Sanders held a campaign rally in Washington Square that filled up the park, plus had overflow crowds listening on the surrounding Village streets.

Warren’s Village rally will be four days after the third Democratic primary debate, which will be held Thurs., Sept. 12, in Houston, Texas.

Admission to the park event will be first-come, first-served. People can RSVP at https://my.elizabethwarren.com/page/s/join-elizabeth-in-nyc.