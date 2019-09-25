Detectives seek clues and suspects in robbery of a Wells Fargo bank in Chelsea

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Cops are looking for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo bank in Chelsea on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the robber held up the branch located at 777 6th Ave. at 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Police sources did not disclose immediate details about the nature of the robbery, or the amount of cash stolen. Officers from the 13th Precinct responded to the incident.

The NYPD described the perpetrator as standing 6 feet tall and wearing a gray blazer.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. Check with The Villager later for updates.