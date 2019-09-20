Creep goes through unlocked front door and sexually assaults senior woman at Rutgers Houses

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI | Cops are looking for a creep who walked into an 82-year-old woman’s apartment at the Rutgers Houses on the Lower East Side this week and assaulted her.

Law enforcement sources said the incident happened at about 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the vicinity of Rutgers and Monroe Streets.

According to police, the perpetrator walked through the unsecured front door of the 82-year-old woman’s apartment. Moments earlier, sources familiar with the investigation said, the woman had walked out of her apartment for fresh air before returning, and apparently forgot to lock the door.

Authorities said the suspect confronted the woman as she walked out of her bathroom. He then grabbed the woman by the throat and choked her, causing pain and scratches.

Police said the creep then groped the woman’s breast and began touching his own genitalia. Seconds later, he bolted from the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers from the 7th Precinct and NYPD Public Service Area 4 responded to the incident. The woman was taken to Beth Israel Medical Center for treatment.

On Sept. 19, the NYPD released video footage of the creep, whom they described as a black man between 20 and 30 years of age who was last seen wearing a red doo-rag, a red hooded sweatshirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.