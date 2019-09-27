Cops looking for creep who stalked 14-year-old girl in Lower Manhattan

BY GABE HERMAN | Cops are looking for a serial stalker who repeatedly harassed the same girl near the Bowling Green subway station in Lower Manhattan, according to a Sept. 26 tweet from the 1st Precinct.

“This suspect is wanted for stalking a victim on numerous occasions,” the tweet read, “including asking to kiss the victim and attempting to lure her away from school.”

The victim is a 14-year-old girl, according to a police spokesperson. A report was filed on Sept. 25, in which the victim said that the man approached her as she exited the Bowling Green subway station, in the area of Broadway and Battery Place.

Law enforcement sources said he allegedly asked to kiss her and offered her money, trying to get her to go away with him. The girl then ran away.

According to sources, the victim told police that she had seen the man several times in the past, including in Uptown Manhattan and The Bronx.

Police released surveillance images of the wanted man as part of their Sept. 26 tweet.

Anyone who recognizes him or has information about the case can call the 1st Precinct Detective Squad at 212-334-0635, or Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. Calls are kept confidential.