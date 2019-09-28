Commuter stabbed fellow rider following dispute on 4 train from Upper East Side to Harlem: cops

BY ROBERT POZARYCKI | Detectives are looking for the knife-wielding suspect who stabbed a rider on the 4 train during a trip from the Upper East Side to Harlem on Friday afternoon.

Law enforcement sources said the trouble began at 1:05 p.m., when the perpetrator got into an argument with the 49-year-old male victim on board a Bronx-bound 4 train approaching the 86th Street station.

The beef continued as the train proceeded northbound. As it approached the 125th Street stop, cops said, the suspect pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim in the abdomen. He then exited the train in an unknown direction.

Cops said the injured man remained on board the train for one more stop and departed at the East 138th Street station in the Bronx. EMS units came to his aid there, and brought him to a local hospital in stable condition.

The incident was reported to the 25th Precinct and NYPD Transit Bureau 4.

Police have released a cellphone image of the assailant, who’s described as black man standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He’s shown in the image wearing a black hooded sweatshirt while carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA), visit the Crime Stoppers website or send a direct message on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.