Chelsea Chew offers food deals to sink your teeth into

BY GABE HERMAN | Chelsea is having its own version of Restaurant Week with Chelsea Chew 2019, which includes more than 30 local eateries offering deals during September.

The inaugural event is being run by the Greenwich Village-Chelsea Chamber of Commerce. People can go to participating businesses through Sept. 30 and mention that they would like the Chelsea Chew deal.

Each participating eatery has its own unique deal catering to its menu and offerings. Counter & Bodega, a Latin restaurant at 266 W. 23rd St., is offering 15 percent off the total bill. Don Giovanni’s, at 214 Tenth Ave. (between 22nd and 23rd Sts.) is giving a free small plain pizza with purchases of $30 or more during certain lunch hours. The Melt Shop, at 55 W. 26th St., is giving a free melt sandwich when people buy a melt after 3 p.m. There are also several deals at vendors in Chelsea Market, which is a sponsor.

A full list of participating businesses and the deals they are offering can be found at chelseachewnyc.com/deals.

“This is the first year of Chelsea Chew and we’re thrilled to have dozens of area businesses participating,” said Maria Diaz, executive director of G.V.C.C.C. “Our goal is to help the community thrive and that starts by supporting the restaurants and businesses that serve our residents and visitors. Chelsea Chew has already been met with excitement and we look forward to making this an annual celebration.”

At Chelsea Chew locations, people can also enter a raffle that has a prize of assorted items from local businesses, with a total value of $500. Some of the items in the prize include dinner for two at Counter & Bodega, a three-pack of honey from Zach & Zoe and a $100 gift card for the restaurant Pennsylvania 6.

Chelsea Chew’s goal of promoting local businesses is similar to that of another G.V.C.C.C. program, Shop Bleecker, which offers deals at stores on Bleecker St. Shop Bleecker will return this November for its second annual event.