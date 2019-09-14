Check out this rundown of Manhattan real estate highlights

BY VILLAGER STAFF |

As interest in Manhattan continues to remain high, real estate listings, new developments and plans for more buildings are continuing to pop up throughout the borough. Thevillager.com is partnering with Marketproof.com, a new real estate listing search and property database covering New York City, to share some of the latest residential and commercial real estate updates throughout the borough.

For Sale

The Setai Wall St., at 40 Broad St., Unit 22B — Financial District

A one-bedroom, two-bathroom, 1,050-square-foot condo at The Setai Wall St., at 40 Broad St., was listed for sale for $1,140,000 on Sept. 6 by Corcoran. The residence, 22B, features 10-foot-high ceilings and windows with panoramic views of the Financial District. Amenities include a concealed Bosch washer and dryer, plus the ultimate chef’s kitchen open to the living and dining area, Brazilian walnut floors throughout and a full-service concierge and state-of-the-art fitness center.

12 E. 14th St., Unit PH5A — Greenwich Village

A one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op apartment at 12 E. 14th St. was listed for sale for $1,250,000 on Sept. 6 by Brown Harris Stevens. This loft-like unit in a prewar building, with a keyed elevator, features a nearly 1,200-square-foot sprawling private rooftop terrace. The interior is beautiful, too, with wonderful light from south-facing windows, 12-foot ceilings and exposed brick walls.

161 Hudson St., Unit 5C — Tribeca

A two-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,117-square-foot condominium unit at 161 Hudson St. was listed for sale for $3,950,000 on Sept. 9 by Corcoran. This renovated loft in the heart of Tribeca offers modern conveniences, 11-foot ceilings and incredible light through oversized industrial windows. The 1915 building is the former home of the legendary club Wetlands, where Pearl Jam, Phish and Blues Traveler played.

D’arte House, at 354 Broadway, Unit 8 —Tribeca

A three-bedroom, two-bathroom, 2,793-square-foot condominium unit at D’arte House, at 354 Broadway, was listed for sale for $3,350,000 on Sept. 9 by Douglass Elliman. This full-floor loft sports 11.5-foot ceilings with exposures in all four directions. The living/dining room features stunning views along with a wood-burning fireplace. The master bedroom features a private terrace.

400 Park Ave. South, Unit 26E — NoMad

A one-bedroom, one-bathroom, 800-square-foot condominium unit on the 26th floor of 400 Park Ave. South (between E. 27th and E. 28th Sts.) was listed for sale for $1,900,000 on Sept. 9 by Compass. This apartment offers beautiful unobstructed views of New York City. Building amenities include a heated swimming pool and jacuzzi, state-of-the-art fitness center, golf simulator, yoga studio and more. There is bike storage and pets are allowed.

Source: Information in this article comes from Marketproof.com, a new real estate listing search and property database covering the five boroughs of New York City. Marketproof compiles and publishes information from government agencies, real estate brokerages, public input and other sources and uses advanced software to surface what matters.