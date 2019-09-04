At J’Ouvert, revelers were the canvases

A devilish crew at J’Ouvert. (Photo by Tequila Minsky)

BY TEQUILA MINSKY | There was oil, paint and powder, and there were lots of devils and steel drum bands, as revelers packed Empire Boulevard in Brooklyn at the crack of dawn on Monday for J’Ouvert.

The event’s name is from the French “jour ouvert,” meaning the start of the day. It occurs in the wee hours, starting at 6 a.m., before the actual West Indian Day Parade along Eastern Parkway.

Looking good! Plus, Jackson Pollock would be proud. (Photo by Tequila Minsky)

After J’Ouvert, the revelers and musicians move on to the parade.

In past years, the opening event had been plagued by violence. But this time around, while one gun was recovered, police reported no major violence, according to Eyewitness News.

Feeling the rhythm of J’Ouvert. (Photo by Tequila Minsky)

Looking slick, oiled up and ready to roll for J’Ouvert and the West Indian Day Parade. (Photo by Tequila Minsky)

Adding to J’Ouvert’s flavor, in raspberry-orange sherbet colors. (Photo by Tequila Minsky)

