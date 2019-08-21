Young muggers in search of cell phones

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Police said a group of young toughs have been mugging solitary males in the early-morning hours in the Downtown area and also on the Upper West Side and in Central Park.

In one of the Downtown incidents, on Fri., Aug. 2, around 3:50 a.m., the 22-year-old male victim was walking near Bowery and Delancey St. when the group approached him and pushed him down the subway staircase. They punched him several times, took his cell phone and fled in unknown direction. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Hospital in stable condition.

Police said that on Wed., Aug. 7, around 4 a.m., the same group of several males mugged a 25-year-old in front of 150 Lafayette St. They approached and one asked him for the time, after which they proceeded to punch and kick him in the body before snatching his phone and AirPods. They fled northbound on Lafayette. The victim was uninjured.

The same perps, police said, mugged a 20-year-old at 66th St. and Central Park West on Wed., Aug. 7, around 5:05 a.m., knocking him to the ground and kicking him, and stealing his phone. Ten minutes later, they assaulted another man in Central Park on the West Drive, knocking him to the ground and stealing his wallet and backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.