Wheelchair-using Harlem teen missing

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | A 15-year-old from Harlem went missing over the weekend.

According to police, the teen, Eburahim Minteh, was last seen Sat., Aug. 24, at 11:30 p.m., on the Upper East Side at the Q subway station at E. 96th St. and Second Ave., after leaving the Target store at 517 E. 117 St. and Pleasant Ave.

The teen uses a wheelchair and is described by officers as 5 feet tall and about 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and dark shorts.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All tips are strictly confidential.