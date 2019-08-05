Trio beats up teen for cell phone on U.W.S.

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Police are asking for the public’s help in finding three people wanted for questioning regarding a mugging for a cell phone.

On July 31, around 5:45 a.m., an 18-year-old was walking past 52 W. 69th St., between Columbus Ave. and Central Park West, when he was pushed to ground and kicked and punched by three young assailants — two males and a female — who then took off with his cell phone.

According to the police, the victim suffered minor injuries from the attack.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.