Teens with golf club threaten senior in Central Park

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Three teens tried to rob a 72-year-old man in Central Park on Wed., Aug. 14.

According to police, the trio approached the senior parkgoer while he was sitting on a bench near W. 88th St. and the park’s West Drive around 11:10 p.m.

One of the teens held a golf club in what police described as a threatening manner as the group demanded money from the elderly man.

After the man screamed for help, the three teens ran out of the park without taking anything. One fled northbound on Central Park West while the other two headed westbound on W. 90th St.

Police described the teens as between 16 and 17 years old.

