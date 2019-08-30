Teen girl sexually assaulted in L.E.S. lobby

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a recent sexual-abuse incident on the Lower East Side.

According to police, on Wed., Aug. 21, at 1:55 p.m., in the vicinity of Broome and Ludlow Sts., a 19-year-old female was entering a residential building when an unidentified man followed her into the lobby.

Once inside, the man grabbed the teenager from behind and began to grind his pelvis against her buttocks over her clothing, then fled the location in unknown direction.

The victim was uninjured and refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All tips are strictly confidential.

See below for another photo and video of the alleged suspect.