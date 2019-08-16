Teen arrested in Central Park homicide

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | A teenager has been arrested for the killing of a man that took place in Central Park earlier this month.

Brayan Suazo, a 19-year-old from Washington Heights, was arrested on Fri., Aug. 9, and is facing murder and robbery charges, according to police.

Officers received a complaint of an unconscious man near the park’s Lasker Pool around 10:30 a.m. on Tues., Aug. 6.

A camp counselor found the body of the man on the pool’s upper terrace near E. 106th St. and the park’s East Drive. The victim reportedly had his head and face covered with a blanket when found. When officers arrived at the scene and removed the blanket, they discovered the man had massive head trauma.

The pool had been closed since 9 p.m. the day before the victim’s body was found.

According to The Daily News, this is the first murder in the park in 17 years. The slain man’s identity is still unknown.