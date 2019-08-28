Stella Adler Studio moving to FiDi

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | The Stella Adler Studio of Acting is moving from its longtime home at 31 W. 27th St. near Madison Square Park to a larger space at 65 Broadway near the New York Stock Exchange.

The new space in the Financial District is two full floors in the American Express building and is about 30,000 square feet, a 10,000 foot increase in size from their previous location. The new facility will host five black-box theaters, nine rehearsal studios, roomy waiting areas, dressing rooms and more.

“Sixty-five Broadway will mark a new chapter for the Stella Adler Studio of Acting,” said Tom Oppenheim, grandson of Stella Adler and the studio’s artistic director.

“Our transition into a new and larger home will expand the programming possibilities for the conservatory and for our public-facing programs, like the Arts Series and the Outreach Division, which are central to our mission,” he added.

The world-renowned studio has been teaching technique to generations of acting greats, including Marlon Brando, Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel, for 70 years in multiple locations throughout Manhattan. As the studio has grown, so has its programing. Besides training 500 actors annually, the studio also provides lectures, poetry readings, classical music and dance performance events. It boasts a Playwrights Division and an Outreach Division, the latter which provides arts programs to incarcerated individuals at Rikers Island.

With the move, the studio is celebrating — with a rebranding — its 30-year transformation from an acting conservatory to a cultural center. Once up and running again in early September, the Stella Adler Studio of Acting will become the Stella Adler Center for the Arts and boast a broader cultural and social-justice focus.