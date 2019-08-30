Shoplifter rustles $1.7K of Rite Aid goods

BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | A shoplifter hit an East Village Rite Aid earlier this summer and made off with a major haul, police recently reported.

In the June 26 incident, an unidentified male entered the store at 81 First Ave., between E. Fourth and E. Fifth Sts., around 11 a.m. While inside, he removed various merchandise from shelves and stuffed them in a backpack. He fled the location with roughly $1,700 worth of store merchandise.

Surveillance video of the individual stealing the items was provided by police. The video shows him taking items from the shelves in a row marked “Cough & Cold” and possibly “Mouthwash.” (The sign is fuzzed out in part of the photo to hide the identity of a shopper in the background.)

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All tips are confidential.