Shoebox Museum is kickin’ it (briefly) on Lower East Side

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | A temporary museum has opened on the Lower East Side dedicated to the often under-appreciated shoebox.

The Shoebox Museum, located at 198 Allen St., will have a very brief run. It opened Thurs., Aug. 29, and will only be open until Sat., Aug. 31, so get on your sneakers and run right over if you’re interested.

The pop-up museum looks at the sneaker box through three different lenses: design, brand experience and common concepts.

“We designed the Shoebox Museum experience to spotlight a piece of sneaker culture that has been reimagined many times over, but never gotten the credit it deserves,” curator Matt Halfhill said. “For special releases and luxury items, especially, brands put an immense amount of design effort into the box.”

Halfhill is the founder of Nice Kicks, an online sneaker publication.

The athletic footwear market is projected to reach more than $95 billion in value by 2025, according to Grand View Research.

The museum is open from Aug. 29 to Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.