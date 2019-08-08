Rolling robbers target e-bike delivery bikes

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted for questioning in connection with a pattern of electric bicycle thefts.

On July 17, around 2:10 a.m., two men riding bicycles approached a 48-year-old man riding an electric bike from behind as he passed 153 E. 110th St.

According to police, the pair punched the e-bike rider in the head and threatened him with a firearm before fleeing with the bike toward First Ave.

In an earlier incident, on July 2, around midnight, a 17-year-old electric-bicycle delivery worker was followed by a group of men also riding bikes at the corner of 171 St. and Fort Washington Ave.

One of the men approached the delivery guy and demanded his bicycle and food while showing a firearm. After the deliveryman complied and handed the bike and grub over to the man, the crook fled on the stolen electric bicycle in an unknown direction, according to officers.

The video below, from the first incident, shows the two men wanted for questioning in both thefts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting to 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.