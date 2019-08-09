Police eye homicide in death by Central Park pool

BY ALEJANDRA O’CONNELL-DOMENECH | Police suspect that a man found at Central Park’s Lasker Pool was murdered.

ABC 7 reported that on Tues., Aug. 6, a camp counselor found the body of a man with head trauma on the park pool’s upper terrace, located at E. 106th St. and the park’s East Drive at about 10:39 a.m.

Police believe that the man, whose body was covered by a blanket when found, could have been homeless and about 30 years old.

The investigation is ongoing into and the man’s identity has yet to be released by authorities.