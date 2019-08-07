Police Blotter (The Villager, Chelsea Now, Downtown Express), Week of Aug. 8, 2019

First Precinct

Bad guests

According to police, on Fri., May 31, around 4 a.m., a 45-year-old man invited three males into his residence in the vicinity of Wall and Front Sts. that he met at a bar earlier that evening. Once inside, the trio began to remove some of the victim’s personal property and fled the location on foot to parts unknown.

The property included jewelry and credit cards with an estimated value of $7,000. The victim was uninjured.

The individuals are described as male blacks, 20 to 25 years of age, last seen wearing all dark clothing. Police took photos and video from the location after the incident.

Sixth Precinct

Nursery con job

A man broke into and robbed a nursery school in the West Village, according to police.

On Tues., June 19, around 6 a.m., a man entered West Village Nursery School, on Horatio St. near Washington St. He got in by pretending to be a locksmith who was scheduled to do work inside the building, and being able to get a key from a person living in an apartment above the daycare. The man then entered the school and took an iPad, before fleeing.

Police released a photo of the wanted man, who was wearing a long dark overcoat and carrying a shoulder bag.

Anyone with information should call the Police Department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the CrimeStoppers Web site at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All tips are strictly confidential.

Seventh Precinct

Keyed-up attack

Police said that on July 13, at 9:40 p.m., a 31-year-old man was with his family playing in a playground at Pier 35 when he had a verbal dispute with another male who possibly pushed his child.

Two other individuals approached the victim, one of whom had keys sticking out from between his fingers and punched the victim in the head. The second male joined in and also punched the victim several times. Both individuals then fled the location. The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

Ninth Precinct

Rough robbery suspect ID’d

Police have identified a suspect and released his photo in the case of an East Village woman who was recently followed into her apartment and attacked.

According to police, on Fri., July 26, around 1:45 a.m., the suspect followed a 21-year-old woman into her apartment building, at E. 12th St. and Avenue A. The New York Post reported the woman had been returning from the store. The man then forcefully pushed his way into her apartment.

The intruder then grabbed the woman, told her to “shut up,” threw her to the ground and covered her mouth to prevent her from screaming.

But the woman’s roommate, a 22-year-old woman, was home at the time and was awakened. She encountered the man, who then fled the apartment. He was last seen fleeing on foot near E. 11th St. and First Ave.

No property was taken and the victim was not seriously hurt from the incident.

Police have identified the suspect as Tyler Lockett, 22, who stands 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police said Lockett is known to frequent areas in Brooklyn’s 90th Precinct, which includes Williamsburg and East Williamsburg.

Police provided a photo of Lockett, which was taken from a robbery/home invasion arrest this Jan. 25 in the 90th Precinct. In that incident, which followed a similar pattern to the East Village attack, he forced his way into the apartment of a 23-year-old woman, locked the door, grabbed her purse and fought with her. He then knocked the woman to the ground, causing a knee injury.

Rec center thief

There was a theft at the Hamilton Fish Recreation Center on Mon., July 22, according to police.

The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. at the Parks Department facility on the Lower East Side, at 128 Pitt St., just south of E. Houston St. A 54-year-old man had his watch, cell phone and about $300 in cash taken from his duffel bag by another man.

The thief fled in an unknown direction. Police released a surveillance image of the suspect, who is wanted for grand larceny. He is described as having salt-and-pepper hair, and was last seen wearing a long-sleeved orange shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

CVS spree

Police said that on Fri., June 28, at 2 a.m., in the vicinity of E. Sixth St. and First Ave., a 33-year-old man lost his wallet, containing his ID and credit cards. Upon investigation, it was found that an unknown person had used the victim’s credit cards to make purchases at CVS stores. The suspect is described as a woman, 25 to 30 years old.

1oth Precinct

Valley National Bank robbery

There was a robbery at the Valley National Bank, at 295 Fifth Ave., on Fri., July 26, police said.

Around 1:20 p.m., a man entered the bank branch, between W. 30th and 31st Sts., and passed a note to a teller demanding cash. The man was able to get $250 before fleeing. Police released surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as 50 to 60 years old, about 5 feet 11 inches tall and around 200 pounds, with a salt-and-pepper goatee. He was wearing a camouflage bucket hat, a blue hoodie and a green button-up shirt.

Subway station attack

There was a subway station assault in the Garment District on Sun., June 23, around 4:30 a.m., according to police.

At the station at Broadway and 32nd St., a 65-year-old straphanger was exiting up the stairway, when he was approached by two men and a woman. The group then punched the man several times. The victim suffered a broken nose and cuts to his eye brow. Police released surveillance photos of one of the wanted men. Anyone with information should contact the N.Y.P.D.’s Crime Stoppers Hotline.

Street assault

There was an assault on Eighth Ave. last Saturday around 12:45 a.m., according to a police report.

On Aug. 3, in front of 244 Eighth Ave., between W. 22nd and 23rd Sts., a 59-year-old man was walking home, when he somehow got into an argument with a man he did not know. The stranger reportedly told him, “I’m gonna f— you up.”

The dispute turned physical, and the victim was punched in the mouth, causing swelling. A canvass was conducted with negative results. The man said that the stranger fled on Eighth Ave. toward W. 23rd St. The victim refused medical attention at the scene. Camera footage was reportedly available at the site of the incident.

Intimidation at Chelsea Waterside

A harassment report was filed against two men for their behavior toward a police officer in Chelsea Waterside Park, cops said.

On Friday, Aug. 2, around 3:15 a.m., a 35-year-old female officer was walking her dog at the park, when two men started to shout at and intimidate her. The officer believed that one of the men lives in her building. Video was available at the location, and the officer also took video of the incident. She also said that one of the individuals kicked her dog. There was no description provided of the two men.

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson