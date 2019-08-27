Police Blotter (The Villager and Chelsea Now), Week of Aug. 29, 2019

Sixth Precinct

E. 10 St. burglars

A man and woman broke into and robbed an apartment earlier this month at 32 E. 10th St., between Broadway and University Place, police said. On Wed., Aug. 14, around 8 a.m., the unidentified couple entered the apartment of a 31-year-old woman. Police said it was unclear how they got inside. Once inside the place, they took about $5,200 worth of jewelry and electronics, before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Apartment robbery

There was a robbery inside an apartment near Sixth Ave. and 12th St. last week, according to police. On Thurs., July 25, at 1:25 a.m., a man, 38, invited another man he knew to the residence. Once inside the apartment, the victim and other man got into an argument, which turned into a physical dispute. The man punched the victim several times in the face before taking a cell phone and laptop. He then fled with another man who was waiting in the lobby. E.M.S. medics responded to the scene but the victim refused medical attention.

Debit-card theft

A health aide stole thousands of dollars from a woman’s debit cards, according to a police report. The crimes occurred in April and were reported on Aug. 8. A 75-year-old woman trusted her health aide with her debit cards to run errands, police said. The aide went to several ATM’s and withdrew money without permission, totaling about $28,000. The victim’s bank said that the aide went into a branch and also tried to cash a $4,000 check. The cards have since been canceled. On Aug. 19, Zabrina Harlow, 44, was arrested for felony grand larceny.

Wendy’s ‘hamburglars’

Two men used a stolen credit card earlier this summer to buy food at the Wendy’s at 20 E. 14th St., between University Place and Fifth Ave., according to police. On Sat., June 15, the pair used the card, which they had stolen from a 22-year-old woman as she was walking at Washington and Clarkson Sts. Police described one of the men they are looking for as a dark-skinned Hispanic man, last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

7th Precinct

Rutgers senior mugged

Police said that on Tues., Aug. 20, at 2:30 p.m., inside 170 Madison Street, in the Rutgers Houses, an 89-year-old man entered an elevator with an unidentified man. Once the victim exited on the fourth floor, the younger man proceeded to punch him multiple times in the back the head, causing him fall on his face. The attacker took $50 off of the victim and fled in unknown direction. The victim was removed to Bellevue Hospital in serious but stable condition. He was treated for a laceration to the head requiring four staples and a broken orbital bone. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.

LaGuardia job

On Fri., Aug. 9, around 12:30 a.m., a man with a lot of cash in his apartment at 65 Jefferson St., in the LaGuardia Houses, was in his bedroom with three associates, when he heard a disturbance in another room, police said.

The victim, 28, proceeded to check the room, only to find two unidentified males wearing ski masks and displaying guns, who demanded cash from him. The victim complied and they fled the place with $20,000. No injuries were sustained. Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers.

10th Precinct

Penn Station slashing

There was a slashing on Mon., July 22, at the 34th St./Penn Station subway station, according to police. Around 2:30 p.m., a 32-year-old man was at the subway station, when another man said something to him. Then, without warning or provocation, the stranger slashed the man on the left side of his face. The attacker fled in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

Tried to stiff cabbie

On Fri., Aug. 23, at 2:15 a.m., a woman refused to pay her taxi fare at Ninth Ave. and W. 23rd St., police said. When police officers tried to get her to fork over the $19 fare, she reportedly became irate and tried to punch one of them. The woman was searched and found to be in possession of an alleged controlled substance. Chelsea Colson, 28, was arrested for obstructing government administration, a misdemeanor.

Yards shoplifting

There was a shoplifting incident last week at the Athleta department store at 20 Hudson Yards, according to a police report. On Thurs., Aug. 22, around 4 p.m., a woman entered the store and took two clothing items, with a total value of $142, stuffed them in a bag and left without paying. There was store footage of the woman, who is described as 38 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall and 150 pounds, with short hair.

Spray, hey!

A 32-year-old man was attacked by a stranger at 11th Ave. and W. 34th St., police said. The victim was crossing the street at the corner, when a stranger walked up to him and sprayed a substance in his eyes, then fled in an unknown direction. The victim, who told police his eyes were burning from the substance, was taken to Roosevelt Hospital. There was no further description available of the sprayer, who is wanted for misdemeanor assault.

Gabe Herman

and Lincoln Anderson