Police Blotter (Manhattan Express), Week of Aug. 8, 2019

19th precinct

Stolen motorcycle

On July 31, at 4 a.m., an Upper East Side man parked his motorcycle on E. 82nd St. and went to work.

According to police, when the 23-year-old went back to his bike at 4:45 a.m., the 2009 orange Honda motorbike with a South Carolina license plate was gone, according to police.

The license plate number for the $4,900 vehicle was ZF67849.

Lost and found motorbike

Another Upper East Side man also had his motorcycle stolen, police said.

On July 27, the 27-year-old parked his white 2017 KTM motorbike in front of 403 E. 65th St around 5 p.m.

According to police, when the man went to check on the bike on July 29, it was gone. After from the 19th Precinct canvassed the area, officers found the bike at 420 E. 64th St. with a damaged steering-wheel lock and damage to some wires.

Unruly bus rider

A man threw a can of beer at a bus driver after he was asked to pay the fare, police said.

On July 26, around 11:52 p.m. a 45-year-old man got on a bus at the E. 74th St. and Fifth Ave. stop. According to police, he took a seat after passing the MetroCard fare reader without paying. After being asked by the driver to pay the money, the guy refused to pay and exited the bus.

The 61-year-old bus driver told officers that once outside the bus, the fare scofflaw walked to the driver’s window and threw a can of beer at her face and fled on E. 74th St. toward Madison Ave.

The impact of the beer can caused swelling to her left cheek.

Food truck robbery

A food truck parked in front of 138 E. 61st St. was reportedly robbed on July 24.

According to police, around 5:30 a.m., two men worked together to rob the food truck. As one man approached the front of the vehicle and grabbed change from the counter, the second man approached the open back and took $10 to $15 from the money box.

The 70-year-old owner stepped out of the food truck to stop the first thief, who then punched him in the side of the head and ran off.

The food truck owner refused medical attention, according to officers.

20th Precinct

Locker room robbery

On July 24, around 4:30 p.m., an Upper West Side man placed his pants in a locker at Tail Endurance, an indoor cycling facility located at 143 W. 72nd St.

According to police, when the 24-year-old returned to his locker, he found his trousers, along with his wallet wallet inside them, had been taken. The victim’s American Express credit card was used at four different stores, where a total of $1,000 was charged to them. Three of the stores included a Duane Reade at 1889 Broadway, a Bloomingdales at 1928 Broadway and Lululemon GMC at 159 Columbus Ave.

The man told officers from the 20th Precinct that when he returned to the lockers area, there was man helping a blind gentleman down the stairs. He assumed that the seeming Samaritan must have taken his property.

Stolen e-bike

On July 21, around 11 a.m., an e-bike delivery worker for Columbus Gourmet was making a delivery at 70 Riverside Blvd. when someone stole his bike.

According to police, the 17-year-old delivery worker left his e-bike unattended next to a pole outside of the building and he returned found the bicycle was gone. The e-bike was worth $1,500.

Bikers steal motorcycle

On July 30, at 6 p.m., an Upper West Side man reported his black 2009 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle missing from where he last parked it in front of 140 W. 86th St.

According to police, three men riding two motorcycles were caught on camera approaching the bike around 3:09 a.m. that same day and riding off with it. The bike was worth $2,600.

Ransacked car

A 42-year-old man had a long list of valuables stolen from his car between July 21 at 1:30 p.m. and July 22 at 7:59 p.m., according to police.

The car owner parked his vehicle in front of 300 W. 61st St. on July 19, and left a bag in the car containing credit cards, gift cards, a Social Security card, U.S. passport, Irish birth certificate, New York State teachers retirement paperwork, health group paperwork, Met Life retirement paperwork, New York State tax returns, Port Authority PBA card, international teaching award, teaching credentials, Apple iPad, Pace University scholarship letter, four Chase bank checkbooks, two Android Sprint phones, two Blue Cross Blue Shield cards and notes.

When the owner returned to his car three days later, the bag was gone but the car showed no signs of forced entry.

The owner might have left the vehicle unlocked, according to officers.

24th precinct

Stolen guitar blues

On July 25, at 11:59 a.m., a man parked his car in front of 329 W. 108th St. and Riverside Drive.

When the 49-year-old car owner returned to his vehicle at around 9:30 p.m. he found the driver’s-side window shattered and his broken Gibson ES-175 guitar missing from the back seat.

Double parked

On July 23, around 2 p.m. a 46-year-old woman parked her 2001 Mercedes-Benz CLK-Class in front of 544 W. 110th St. and Broadway and left it running with the keys in the ignition, according to the police.

The woman left the car unattended and returned a few minutes later only to find the car gone.

Officers recovered the vehicle and arrested an 18-year-old man driving it at Atlantic Ave. and Thomas S. Boyland St. in Brooklyn at 9:07 p.m.

Alejandra O’Connell-Domenech